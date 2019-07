IPOH: Former Deputy Selangor State Secretary (Development) Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim has been appointed as the new mayor of Ipoh, effective July 1.

He replaced Datuk Zamri Man whose tenure was shortened to Feb 17 this year based on medical grounds.

Ahmad Suaidi, 49, who was also former Selangor State Economic Planning Unit director, took his oath of office before Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan today.

The Perak-born from Changkat Jering graduated with a degree in biotechnology from Universiti Putra Malaysia and obtained a Masters in the Global Information and Telecommunication Studies from Waseda University in Japan.

Speaking to reporters after the oath-taking ceremony, Ahmad Suaidi said he would continue pursuing the Ipoh City Council’s reform agenda based on sustainable development.

“I will continue using the Ipoh’s tagline of Clean, Green, and Progressive, besides improving the smart municipal system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal hoped the new mayor would ensure that Ipoh will once again receive a five-star rating for being the cleanest city after the last rating was granted by the Housing and Local Government Ministry in 2016.

“Our team is well-experienced, and I am confident, it is not difficult to get a five-star rating,” he said. — Bernama