Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh is now the new AG

PETALING JAYA: Solicitor-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh has been appointed the new attorney-general (AG) that will take effect on Sept 6.

According to a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali confirmed the appointment in a brief statement.

He will take on the AG role from Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

“We thank Idrus Harun for his services during his tenure,” Zuki said.

The news portal last month reported that Terrirudin was the frontrunner to succeed Idrus.

It has been also learnt that Terrirudin is the first AG candidate to come directly from the judicial and legal service since Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, who held the post of AG between 2002 and 2015.