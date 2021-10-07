Ahmad withdraws candidacy for Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno secretary-general , Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Umno-Pontian) has withdrawn his candidacy as the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker.

Speaking in the media press conference at the parliament today, Maslan said the reason behind his decision was to not get distracted by the position and instead he said to focus on his responsibility as the Umno’s secretary General.

The decision was made after he had a discussion with the party’s president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, its deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, all the three party’s vice presidents including the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

Ahmad added that he has already informed his decision to de facto law minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar this morning and met Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun on this matter.

“The Prime Minister will definitely nominate another candidate within this day or two to fulfill the 14 -day condition imposed, before the next Dewan Rakyat sitting takes place on Oct 25,“ he said.

Earlier in August, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had resigned as the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and suggested that the seat should be given to an Opposition MP.

Wan Junaidi then said the government is looking to add another deputy speaker for any of the elected Opposition MPs to fill in the vacancy, making it three deputy speakers from the current two.

But in order to do that, he said an amendment to the Federal Constitution is needed.

However, Perikatan Nasional (PN) had already voiced its disagreement yesterday rejecting the motion to amend the constitution to create a position for a third deputy speaker.

In a media statement today, its leader Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said there is no need to have an additional deputy speaker as two are enough for the Dewan Rakyat.

He also said that in order to amend the constitution, it needs the support of two thirds of the MPs.