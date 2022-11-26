Ahmad Yakob hopes new govt maintains good relations for the sake of Kelantan people

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob has expressed his hope that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can maintain good relations and the spirit of federalism for the well-being and prosperity of the Kelantan people.

He said that despite the differences in administration all allocations for assistance and projects must continue to be channelled to the state.

“Whichever government takes over (the leadership) it will take over everything, not just for today because it is a shared responsibility between the federal and state governments following the Constitution,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony for Darul Naim Book Festival in Tunjong, here today. - Bernama