Ahmad Zahid: 2023 National Day celebration an extraordinary success

PUTRAJAYA: The 2023 National Day celebration, the first to be organised under the Unity Government, at Dataran Putrajaya, here, today was described as an extraordinary success and a show of racial unity in this country.

With the theme ‘‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfiling Hope) the celebration which kicked off at 8am saw over 100,000 people of various races and age groups gathering as early as 1am.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when met by Bernama, said the 66th National Day celebration was exceptional and participation was very encouraging.

“Superb, the (National Day) celebration was excellent and was well-received by everyone,” he said briefly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof commended the procession, performances and demonstrations organised for the country’s 66th National Day programme today.

“Alhamdulillah, the event was a success and it demonstrated unity,“ he said.

Among the interesting performances was the challenge and agility segment that highlighted the skills of the Royal Malaysia Police’s elite squad the VAT 69 Commando Unit in performing a precision jump from a height of 4,000 metres.

In addition, 50 assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces dominated the Putrajaya air space in a show to display RMAF’s Sukhoi Su-30MKM, F/A-18D Hornet and BAE Hawk fighter jets; transport aircraft like the A400M and C130 Hercules as well as helicopters belonging to the Army and RMN.

This is the fifth year Putrajaya has been chosen as the location for the National Day celebration, after being the host in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019.-Bernama