Ahmad Zahid accepts court’s decision, ready to enter defence

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he accepted the decision of the High Court today which ordered him to enter his defence on 47 criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds.

“My defence team will take heed of the court’s order...the dates (for the defence trial) have also been set and, of course, we accept it in line with our existing legal system,” he told reporters after listening to the court’s decision on his case today.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here at 9.03 am and was seen leaving at 10.45 am.

Almost 100 supporters of the UMNO president were seen flocking to the court complex since 7.30 am.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the decision after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Ahmad Zahid, 69, on 12 CBT charges, eight counts of bribery charges and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to the foundation, which is owned by Ahmad Zahid.

The court set aside 39 days to hear the defence’s case, namely on April 26-28, May 23-26, June 27-30, July 4-7, Aug 22, 23, 29,30, Sept 19-22, 26-29, Oct 17-20 and 31, Nov 1-3, 7-10.

The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, who served as the deputy prime minister from 2015 to 2018, opted to testify under oath from the witness stand with the prosecution given the opportunity to question the accused during cross-examination. - Bernama