Ahmad Zahid asked to see his credit card statements - Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was today told that former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) had asked to see his credit card statements from his former executive secretary Major Mazlina Mazlan @ Ramly.

“Sometimes,” replied Mazlina, 42, when asked by counsel Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal who is representing Ahmad Zahid, whether the Umno president had asked to see his own credit card statements.

She said when cross examined by Ahmad Zaidi at 40th day trial of Ahmad Zahid who is facing charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering involving millions of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

However, Mazlina did not agree with a suggestion by Ahmad Zaidi that she did not show the credit card statements requested by Ahmad Zahid.

The military officer also did not agree with Ahmad Zaidi’s suggestion that her actions in not showing the credit card statements was because she was afraid Ahmad Zahid would detect her mistake.

On Tuesday, Mazlina in her witness statement told the court that to get Ahmad Zahid’s signature each time, the witness would bring the credit card statements for the reference of her employer.

Earlier, Mazlina said she was appointed executive secretary to Ahmad Zahid in November 2011 while serving at the Ministry of Defence and she was working as an escort officer to the accused’s wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis.

She also agreed with Ahmad Zaidi that she only accompanied Hamidah when necessary during or outside working hours.

Ahmad Zaidi: I am saying that Puan Mazlina, you are close to Datin Seri Hamidah.

Mazlina: Not close.

Questioned by Ahmad Zaidi, that as escort officer and executive secretary, the witness should not accompany Hamidah overseas on official or non-official matters, Mazlina replied disagree as “I was following Datin Seri‘s orders”.

She also disagreed with the lawyer that Hamidah considered her as a member of the family.

Questioned further by Ahmad Zaidi, on whether the witness appealed to follow Ahmad Zahid to move to the Home Ministry in 2013, Mazlina replied disagreed as it was Datuk Seri (Ahmad Zahid) and Datin Seri (Hamidah) who took her to ministry as executive secretary.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 47 charges with 12 of them involving breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 on money laundering involving millions of ringgit of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

The trial before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Sept 21. — Bernama