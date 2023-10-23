Ahmad Zahid: BN candidate for Kemaman by-election will be a local-born

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will field a local candidate in the upcoming Kemaman parliamentary by-election on Dec 2, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The deputy prime minister and UMNO president said UMNO has shortlisted several candidates, and the chosen candidate will be announced soon.

“We will definitely choose a prominent figure from Kemaman who has a national or state-level presence to contest in the Kemaman by-election,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the KKDW Welfare and Sports Council Tournament (MAKSPEN) XIV tonight.

He said Terengganu UMNO chairman and Kemaman by-election director Datuk Seri Ahmad Said will be making the announcement.

The Election Commission (SPR) has set polling day for the by-election on Dec 2, with nominations set for Nov 18 and early voting on Nov 28.

The by-election is being held following Terengganu Election Court’s decision on Sept 26 to annul the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias ​​Hamid in the 15th General Election (GE15).

In another development, he told reporters that UMNO is comfortable with its involvement in the Unity Government.

“For us, we are very comfortable with our involvement in the Unity Government, and don’t waste your time by inviting us to join PN,” he said when responding to Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) invitation to UMNO to join the opposition coalition.

Yesterday, Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Razali Idris Datuk Razali Idris suggested that UMNO’s participation in PN could help establish a new federal government that aims to assist the Malay Muslim community in the country.

Ahmad Zahid, however, stressed that the Unity Government today is responsible not only for the Malay and Muslim community but for all Malaysians.-Bernama