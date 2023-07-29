Ahmad Zahid: BN-PH can capture ‘swing states’ Kedah, T’ganu

KOTA BHARU: Describing Terengganu and Kedah as “swing states”, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is optimistic that the BN-Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance can capture the two states in the state elections on Aug 12.

He said the Terengganu and Kedah state administrations had changed hands between BN and PAS several times before.

“Terengganu was under BN rule for a long time before it was taken over by PAS.

“Insya-Allah it will return to BN, and Kedah too ... they are swing states which have changed hands between BN and PAS,“ he said.

The UMNO president was speaking at a press conference after launching the election machinery for Unity Government parties for the Kota Bharu parliamentary constituency at the Kelantan UMNO headquarters here today.

Also present were Kelantan UMNO chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asked whether BN-PH could win in Kelantan, Ahmad Zahid said Kelantan was different as it was not a swing state.

“Kelantan is not a swing state; the state is obsessed with one party.

“The people of Kelantan should realise that they have been deceived for so long. Try giving your trust and vote to candidates from the MADANI Government (parties) and see the change we can bring to Kelantan,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said BN-PH was confident of retaining power in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, the other three states which will also go to the polls on Aug 12.-Bernama