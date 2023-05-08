Ahmad Zahid: BN-PH cooperation in Penang among the best

BUTTERWORTH: The level of compatibility and cooperation between the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery in Penang has been one of the best ahead of the state elections next Saturday (Aug 12), says BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president said that the matter could be seen not only in campaign-related programmes, but also in community-related initiatives.

“This is because of the good leadership of Penang BN, and we have also put forward the best candidates.

“Even though we are only offering six candidates for state seats in Penang, the BN and PH machinery will not only help the candidates in these six constituencies but BN will also help PH in the other state constituencies,“ he said during a press conference here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister officiated the Penang Regional Development Authority’s (PERDA) Tasek Gelugor Agrotourism Open Day programme at the Pengkalan Machang Jetty in Sungai Dua here.

Ahmad Zahid also launched the Penang Tasek Gelugor Agrotourism Catamaran Cruise which had the capacity of ferrying 12 passengers.

He said compatibility between BN and PH during the state election was very important as it was the first test after the formation of the Unity Government at the national level.

“This is a test before the official formation of the Madani Government in Penang and I noticed the compatibility not only among the leaders at the national level and the leaders at the Parliamentary constituency level but it has even taken root at the state constituency level, as well as the polling district centres,“ he said.

According to Ahmad Zahid, this was the result of several meetings of the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council.

He also compared the cooperation of the alliance with that of Perikatan Nasional (PN), brining up the recent incident where PN deputy chairman Datuk Dr Dominic Lau who is also Gerakan president, was allegedly asked to leave during the PN Best Mega Ceramah in Tasek Gelugor.

“They had PAS, Bersatu, but one of the main leaders, the Gerakan president was not allowed in the campaign event organised by Perikatan Nasional. This gives the impression that there is no compatibility among them,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set for state elections in Kelantan, Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8.-Bernama