Ahmad Zahid: BN to give way to Amanah in Simpang Jeram, Pulai by-elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will give way to Amanah to contest in the by-elections for Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats in Johor on Sept 9.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the decision was made in the spirit of political collaboration in the Unity Government.

“We respect equality in the Unity Government and we know that the Pulai parliamentary seat belongs to Amanah which is a political partner in the government and they are the incumbent.

“The Simpang Jeram state seat also belongs to Amanah. So in the spirit of the MADANI Government we support both seats to be contested by Amanah,” he told the media after launching TVET JELITA programme at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The Election Commission (EC) today fixed polling day for the by-elections for Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat on Sept 9.

Dates for the nomination of candidate and early voting for the two seats are on Aug 26 and Sept 5 respectively.

The by-election for the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat is held due to an unexpected vacancy following the death of incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Salahuddin, 61, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah at 9.23 pm after undergoing a brain haemorrhage surgery.-Bernama