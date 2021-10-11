Ahmad Zahid can fly to Germany for treatment after courts allow release of passport

KUALA LUMPUR: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) can now travel to Munich, Germany for medical treatment after the High Court here today allowed his application for his passport to be released.

Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Ahmad Zahid’s request for the temporary return of his impounded passport to seek medical treatment from a leading specialist in Munich for back and neck pain.

“The application is allowed with the condition of extra surety. Just to clarify, the purpose is for the surgery and the location is confined to Germany,” said Justice Sequerah.

The Umno president had applied for his passport to be released on Oct 26 and is scheduled to return on Nov 21.

Justice Sequerah is the presiding judge of Ahmad Zahid’s corruption cases.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, is facing 47 charges - 12 for CBT, eight for corruption, and 27 for money laundering - involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Earlier, Shah Alam High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa had also allowed Ahmad Zahid’s same application for the release of the passport.

Justice Mohd Yazid is the trial judge of Ahmad Zahid’s corruption case in which he is facing 40 charges involving the extension of contract to Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) to operate the Foreign Visa System (VLN). — Bernama