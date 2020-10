KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) chaired the party’s Supreme Council meeting at about 8:30 pm today.

The meeting took place at Menara Dato Onn.

Among those seen arriving for the meeting were vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, and Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Discussions involved the party’s next move with regards to political developments following Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision yesterday rejecting the government’s request to declare a state of Emergency to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local and international journalists started gathering at the UMNO headquarters at 7 pm, awaiting the arrival of leaders and a possible news conference after the meeting.

Top leaders of Barisan Nasional also held a special meeting in the afternoon. -Bernama