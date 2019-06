PETALING JAYA: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has been charged with another 33 counts of corruption over a RM42.7 contract for Ultra Kinrara Sdn Bhd to handle a foreign visa system.

Ahmad Zahid claimed trial to all the new charges as they were read out to him at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today. The judge set bail at RM500,000 in one surety and July 29 for case mention.

The graft charges involved multiple currencies, including S$9.32 million (RM28.5 million) for the 26 charges, while the remaining seven charges involve RM3.125 million, S$1.15 million, €15,000 and US$15,000.

The Umno president now faces 87 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and corruption. He was sapped with seven corruption charges involving more than S$3.6 million (RM10.9 million) yesterday.

