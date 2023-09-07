Ahmad Zahid confident MCA, MIC will remain with BN despite offer from another party

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi remains confident that MCA and MIC will remain in BN although there has been an offer to join another party ahead of the coming state elections in six states.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Umno president said the party that made the offer is known to take opportunities whenever there is an election, including a by-election or General Election (GE).

“Whenever there is a by-election and state election or more commonly during General Election, they (said party) will start making offers to other parties to join them, but I am confident MCA and MIC will remain with BN,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after launching the 2023 National Entrepreneur Week (MUN) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Week (PMKS) at Dataran Merdeka, here today.

The BN chairman who was asked to comment on the action of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s offer to MCA and MIC, urging both parties to discard BN and join the pact for the coming state elections, he said both parties have been an integral part of BN.

When asked about the decision by former Putrajaya deputy Umno chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz’s decision to join Bersatu yesterday, Ahmad Zahid wished him “all the best” and stressed that Umno and BN only needed loyal leaders.

Speaking of a statement by DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng who claimed that a ‘Green Wave’ would destroy Buddhist temples as per a report by a Chinese daily (China Press), Ahmad Zahid said such a statement was repeated to tarnish the image of Lim.

“I read the report, it had happened a long time ago, but repeated to tarnish the name of Lim Guan Eng. I feel even if we have different political ideology, the difference will be based on good morality in politics but should not retort to character assassination,” he said. - Bernama