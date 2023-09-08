Ahmad Zahid: DAP promised won’t interfere in Islamic matters

PASIR PUTEH: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said DAP has given its commitment that the party will always respect the religion of Islam as enshrined in the Constitution.

He said the matter was stated by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke during the formation of the Unity Government, which comprises Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and coalition partners from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Allah has destined the combination between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and me representing UMNO and BN and assisted by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“Anthony Loke, although he is from DAP, has made a pledge in front of us that DAP will never interfere in Islamic matters in Malaysia because DAP fully respects the position of Islam as enshrined in the Malaysian Constitution,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after attending the ‘Pemimpin Bersama Masyarakat’ (Leaders Meet the People) programme at the Perumahan Nelayan Tok Bali here today.

Also present were UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Pasir Puteh UMNO Division chief Datuk Zawawi Othman.-Bernama