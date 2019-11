KUALA LUMPUR: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) who is also the founder of the Yayasan Akalbudi had applied to be the sole signatory of the foundation, the High Court here was told yesterday.

Former Affin Bank Jalan Bunus branch manager Massayu Mohd Ariffin said based on a Signature Maintenance form, Ahmad Zahid had applied to be named as the sole signatory to an account at the bank.

The application was submitted to the bank on June 20, 2013, said the third prosecution witness on the second day of Zahid’s trial on his 47 criminal charges involving tens of millions of ringgit of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Massayu, 49, also confirmed that she had signed a RM17, 953,185.21 cheque from Yayasan Akalbudi to Messrs Lewis & Co, a trustee of the foundation.

She said the cheque dated June 23, 2016, was issued based on a money transfer application.

“I was the authorised signatory for Banker’s Cheque issued by Affin Bank, Jalan Bunus Branch,” she said during direct examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt.

Earlier, Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) Assistant Registrar Salma Hanum Ibrahim, 39 told the court that since its establishment in 1997, Yayasan Akalbudi had never filed its annual financial statements and reports.

She said this was based on checks she made in the commission’s CBS-ROC system on Dec 24, 2018.

Ahmad Zahid had pleaded not guilty to a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The trial before Judge Colin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. — Bernama