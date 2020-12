IPOH: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) arrived at Istana Kinta here for an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah following the latest political crisis in the state.

The car he was travelling in was seen entering the palace gates at 9.47am.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk member of parliament, had attended the Perak Umno liaison committee meeting here last night.

Perak plunged into a political crisis after former Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu failed to get majority support in a vote of confidence at the State Assembly on Friday.

Only 10 Assemblymen supported him, 48 did not support while another abstained after a written vote was conducted on a motion submitted by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Bharu) to prove that Ahmad Faizal still had the confidence and majority support of the State Assembly to lead the state government as Perak Menteri Besar.

Perak has 59 assemblymen comprising 25 from Barisan Nasional, Bersatu (five), PAS (three), DAP (16), PKR (three), Amanah (five), Gerakan (one) and Independent (one). — Bernama