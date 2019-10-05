Ahmad Zahid hints that Umno might contest in Tanjung Piai

JOHOR BARU: Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today hinted that the party might contest in the Tanjung Piai by-election, scheduled for Nov 16.

Speaking at the opening of the Johor Umno Convention, here, Ahmad Zahid said Malay voters wanted change in the area.

“Yes, the traditionally the seat belonged to MCA. We know that 56.9% or 57% of Tanjung Piai voters are Malays.

“Umno and the Malays in Tanjung Piai want change. However, MCA also wants to maintain its tradition.

“However, we strongly believe that the BN spirit must be maintained. Therefore, a decision on whether Umno or MCA will contest must be made in solidarity and certainly the BN Supreme Council meeting is the proper platform for BN to decide the candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election,“ he said.

Also present were Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Johor Umno Liason Chairman Datuk Ir Hasni Mohamad and MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said that to win the Tanjung Piai by-election, Umno must make new offers in order to attract voters, and these offers must focus on spiritual happiness, rather than simply physical development such as grants and allocations.

“The details of the new offers will be discussed by the Johor Umno Liaison Body and will indirectly be our manifesto for this by-election,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid in his speech also announced Hasni as the Tanjung Piai By-Election Director, with Tanjung Piai Umno Division Chief Datuk Jefridin Atan, as Director of Operation.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election will be the ninth by-election to take place after the 14th General Election.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of its MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, on Sept 21 from complications following a heart attack.

In GE14, Farid, 42, who was also Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia division vice-chief, won the seat after beating MCA’s Wee Jeck Seng and PAS’ Nordin Othman with a majority of 524 votes.

The Election Commission has announced that the by-election will be held on Nov 16, while nomination day would fall on Nov 2 and early voting is on Nov 12. - Bernama