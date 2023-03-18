Ahmad Zahid hopes party election results will boost Umno revival

BAGAN DATUK: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed hope that the results of 189 divisions’ elections today will serve as a step towards the party’s revival.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said as the leadership that would be elected today not only involved the central level but also involved the state and division levels, it was necessary to move together and work as a team in facing the six states’ elections.

“Whether these individuals are known or unknown, Umno is very democratic where the method to become a candidate is to register after they qualify as a candidate.

“My hope is that the decision that will be made by 189 divisions, it will serve as a step for Umno revival 2.0,” he said when met at the Bagan Datuk Umno Division elections, here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, stressed that democracy in Umno continues to flourish when several candidates offer themselves to contest despite the party being said to be experiencing a ‘dark’ period.

Umno elections are being held from Feb 1 to March 18, with the branch-level elections being held from Feb 1 to 26, followed by the elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings at the national level on March 11.

The party divisional delegates’ meetings and committee elections, as well as contests for seats in the Umno Supreme Council, will be held simultaneously nationwide today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid expressed hope that the elected MT members will be able to strengthen the party. He also stressed that Umno needs to embrace digitalisation, to gain the support of voters including new ones.

“My hope is that we choose the best candidates among the best so that we don’t make the wrong choice this time even though I celebrate the difference of views and opinions, we should not differ in our views when the party makes decisions, especially big decisions.

“Now we are in the Unity Government and we support the concept of Malaysia MADANI. We are part of the government.

He said that the compatibility between Umno and the component parties of Barisan Nasional, together with the parties supporting the Unity Government, began to show positive development at the national, parliamentary and state constituency levels as well as at the PDM (district polling centre) and locality levels.

Touching on his daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah who failed to win the Bagan Datuk Umno Wanita chief post in the elections, Ahmad Zahid said the results proved that there was no interference at all levels. - Bernama