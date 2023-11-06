Ahmad Zahid hopes UMNO general assembly can inject new spirit into delegates, members

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed hope that the 2023 UMNO General Assembly that ended today can inject new spirit into the party’s delegates and members in the struggle to develop a successful nation state.

The Deputy Prime Minister in a post on Twitter also expressed his happiness over the fact that delegates managed to discuss matters with a clear heart and debate on the direction of the party’s struggle with full rationality and wisdom.

“This assembly also reflects our maturity as a political party that always thinks about the interests of the people and strengthens the leadership to move forward towards political dynamism with the Unity Government.

“Let us unite, be loyal and serve as one big UMNO family to ensure success in the upcoming six state elections,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his gratitude to all the delegates for their togetherness and fighting spirit shown throughout the general assembly which began on June 7.

“Have a safe trip back to your respective divisions. May we remain steadfast in bringing UMNO towards excellence,“ he added.-Bernama