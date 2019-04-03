Ahmad Zahid: I did not order cops to kidnap missing duo

KUALA LUMPUR: No orders were given by the Home Ministry to Bukit Aman’s Special Branch (SB) to abduct Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh (pix) in 2016 and 2017 respectively, according to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The former deputy prime minister said neither him nor the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim had given any such directive, after the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) concluded that the SB was involved in the pair’s disappearance.

“There is no such directive given by me or the ministry’s secretary-general (to kidnap Amri and Koh),” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

Suhakam had, earlier today, tabled its findings of its public inquiry into the disappearance of Amri and Koh, and concluded that they were victims of “enforced disappearance”, and that the perpetrators were members of SB.

The police were however not present at the announcement of the findings.

Commenting further on Suhakam’s report, Ahmad Zahid said the finding that the police was also involved in Amri and Koh’s disappearance have to be respected.

“But at the same time, we must also respect the police institution, and in this matter, any investigation that needs to be carried out must be done professionally.

“And because the matter happened so long ago, the case has to be handled meticulously,” he said.

Koh, who was the founder of NGO Harapan Komuniti, was kidnapped by a group of men in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13, 2017, with CCTV footage showing at least 15 men and three black SUVs involved in the abduction.

Amri, the co-founder of welfare association Perlis Hope, meanwhile has been missing since Nov 24, 2016.

