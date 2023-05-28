Ahmad Zahid: I have no knowledge of PAS’ claims

BAGAN DATUK: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has no knowledge of PAS’ claims that certain individuals had invited the party to join the Unity Government.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also UMNO president, said as far as he is concerned, no one will ever dream of making such an offer.

“This is beyond my knowledge. (However), I think it is best for them (PAS) to keep their friendship with Bersatu. So please, stop being so conceited,” he told a press conference after officiating the Perak State MYFutureJobs Career Carnival 2023 closing ceremony in Hutan Melintang today.

Ahmad Zahid said this when asked about media reports on PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claims that certain individuals had approached him about joining the Unity Government.

Abdul Hadi was reported as saying that PAS is open to any offer from anyone, but it must not stray from the party’s principles, goals and directions.- Bernama