Ahmad Zahid issues demand letter to Dr Mahathir, Muhyiddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has issued letters of demand to former Prime Ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over defamatory statements made against him.

Messrs. Shahrul Hamidi and Haziq, representing Ahmad Zahid issued two separate media statements on the matter.

According to the statement, Dr Mahathir was alleged to have issued the statement during a question and answer session after the launch of Aspirasi Pejuang for the Johor State Election in Putrajaya on Feb 23 while Muhyiddin, in his speech at Felda Tenggaroh, Johor on Feb 16.

Following that, a letter of demand was issued and served on Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin on Feb 25 and Feb 23 respectively.

“To date we have not received any response from them,” read the statement.

The letter of demand among others demanded that the two leaders stop making the remarks and remove the published statements within seven days.

In addition, the notice demands that a written open apology be issued to Ahmad Zahid with a promise that they would not repeat the same statement again. — Bernama