Ahmad Zahid leaves it to authorities to investigate comedian who joked about MH370

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) will leave it to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police over the insensitive action of stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia belittling Malaysia and joked about the tragedy involving the missing MH370 flight.

Ahmad Zahid said the outcome of the investigation carried out by the agencies would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He said this at a press conference after visiting the media room in conjunction with the 2023 UMNO General Assembly at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing a female comedian from Singapore mocking Malaysia in a recent comedy show titled ‘Singapore vs Malaysia’ held in New York, United States.

Meanwhile, UMNO Youth will lodge a police report over the matter at 3pm at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters. - Bernama