Ahmad Zahid leaving to RoS to decide validity of PAU

BAGAN DATUK: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is leaving to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to determine the validity of the additional motion on the no contest for the top two party posts that was passed during the 2022 Umno General Assembly (PAU).

He said a report on the additional motion pertaining to the no-contest for the top two posts in the upcoming party poll needed to be approved to end the speculations raised by some disgruntled party members.

“We follow all the processes as required by the Umno constitution and all regulations on the meeting were complied with by the chairman. If there are any complaints made to the RoS, Umno is open and will leave it to RoS,” he said when met by reporters at the Bagan Datuk-Sejagop Bridge construction project site here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said that as required under the Societies Act 1966, Umno would have to submit a report on the assembly to the RoS.

However, the report is not for the purpose of getting approval, but for notification, he added.

Last Friday, two Umno members lodged a report with RoS seeking an investigation into a possible breach of the party’s constitution regarding the no-contest motion for its top two posts. - Bernama