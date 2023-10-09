Ahmad Zahid: MITRA must work with RISDA to assist Indian women receive tvet training

BAGAN DATUK: Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) which is placed under the Prime Minister’s Department has been urged to work closely with RISDA to assist the Indian community, especially women, to undergo educational, technical and vocational (TVET) training.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said for the purpose the Universiti College of Agrosains Malaysia (UCAM) under RISDA has been upgraded to an University College, specifically for women and known as JELITA (Job Empowerment by Learning and Inclusive Technical Advancement).

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister hoped Mitra can find ways to assist women in Bagan Datuk, especially women from the Indian community to enhance their capabilities to find additional income to support their families.

“I hope Mitra can work with the RISDA chairman to enable participants from Bagan Datuk and other areas throughout the country, especially Indian women, to undergo TVET courses under JELITA University College to enhance their knowledge, not only in manufacturing food products, but in various fields.

“I am focusing on this area because TVET courses provide a long term learning process that can offer a better opportunity for women to become entrepreneurs and provide job opportunities for others undergoing TVET training,” said Ahmad Zahid at the closing ceremony of the ‘Queenpreneur Bakers’ that was held at Dewan Sanmarka Orang India, Hutan Melintang, near here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament said he was suggesting that courses that received assistance from Mitra, including courses related to bakery, be continued.

He added that Mitra need to assist in expanding the marketability of products manufactured or produced by local Indian women entrepreneurs.

“With such initiatives to expand the marketability of products (I am not suggesting that Mitra market these products), but help source for distributors, including restaurants or hotels that need such products.

“I have seen that products (bakery) and pastries produced by women in Bagan Datuk is of good quality. I sincerely hope they will receive additional training to upgrade their knowledge and products,” he said.

Earlier, Mitra director general Raveendran Nair in his speech during the programme called ‘Queenprenuer Bakers’ said the programme was an initiative of the Bagan Datuk Indian Welfare and Social Association through Mitra’s financial assistance via a grant, to help women indulge in baking cakes, pastry and making cookies.

He added that 100 participants had undergone 12 days of training and completed their course successfully.

Earlier, in a separate programme, Ahmad Zahid attended a ceremony where the Bagan Datuk football team, Black Mamba FC, presented him a football jersey during a Manjung Football League M5 2023 match at the Bagan Datuk Sports Complex, here.-Bernama