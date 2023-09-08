Ahmad Zahid: Muhyiddin should ask son-in-law to come home to prove innocence

PASIR PUTEH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin needs to ask his son-in-law Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan to come home and prove his innocence in court, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said Muhammad Adlan, who is currently believed to be abroad, should come home to answer all questions and prove his innocence.

“If you are innocent, why should you be afraid? Why run away, prove it in court, face the charges and face the trial.

“I am also facing charges. I plead not guilty and appear in court for the hearing. I don’t run away or flee abroad,” he told a press conference after attending the Leader with the Community programme at the Tok Bali Fisherman’s Housing here today.

Also present were UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, UMNO Pasir Puteh division leader Datuk Zawawi Othman and BN candidate for Semerak Marshella Ali.

Based on media reports, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down Muhammad Adlan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, to assist in its investigation of irregularities in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers for a ministry.

Checks by MACC with the Immigration Department found that Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor left Malaysia on May 17 and 21 respectively and there was no record of them having returned to the country.-Bernama