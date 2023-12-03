Ahmad Zahid prepared to be probed by MACC over sources of Umno funds

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today stated his readiness to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) relating to the sources of party funds.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said he is open on the matter as he had been investigated by MACC before.

“I am always open, I myself had been investigated...brought to court and I am prepared at anytime, thus we have been in the same boat, so (Tan Sri Muhyiddin) should just face up to whatever.

“I had faced (investigation before) , I wish him all the best,” he told reporters after a ceremony to introduce the candidates for vice president and Supreme Council posts in the 2023-2026 Umno election at Kompleks Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat here today.

The Bagan Datuk MP was commenting on the statement of Bersatu president who urged MACC to investigate Ahmad Zahid and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the sources of their political funds.

Muhyiddin, who was delivering his policy speech at Bersatu Annual General Assembly today, was quoted as making the call to ensure the investigation into the sources of political funds is fair and equal and he should not be alone in getting charged in court. - Bernama