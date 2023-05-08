Ahmad Zahid: Provide women workforce opportunities in high-tech field

KEPALA BATAS: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for the women workforce in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to not only be placed in domestic industries but also be given the opportunity to participate in high-tech occupations.

Ahmad Zahid said the TVET programme, which was implemented by 12 ministries, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, has resulted in the current workforce marketability reaching 92.6 per cent.

He said this meant that those who have obtained TVET qualifications have indirectly contributed to the economy.

“I have suggested that the women workforce should not only be placed in the domestic industries sector.

“They must also be employed in high-tech fields. Do not underestimate their capability. I am confident that if they are given high-tech skills training, they can be at the forefront to take on the challenges of working in Malaysia’s high-tech sector,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking at the launch of the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival organised by UMNO’s Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) themed ‘Empower Women and Family’ here today.

Also present were Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar and HAWA chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

On Aug 3, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the government is aiming for an intake of 150,000 women into the special Job Empowerment by Learning and Inclusive Technical Advancement (JELITA) programme by 2026.

He said that women should be given the widest possible job opportunities to utilise their potential in the workforce as the Statistics Department’s data show that their participation is only at 62.5 per cent currently.

“I hope the Ministry of Human Resources and HAWA can open up career opportunities for women, starting with the appropriate skills training,” he said.-Bernama