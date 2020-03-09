Ahmad Zahid: Receive cabinet appointments with an open mind

PUTRAJAYA: Party supporters should receive the Cabinet appointments made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with an open mind, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the Prime Minister had surely considered all factors before deciding on the relevant MPs he had chosen for Cabinet positions, and presented the list of MPs to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, for His Majesty’s consent.

“We hope that although supporters at grassroots have prayed and hoped that their MPs would be made ministers or deputy ministers, they will receive the Prime Minister’s decision with an open mind,“ Ahmad Zahid told reporters when met at the prime minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex, here today.

Earlier the MP for Bagan Datuk, along with several other MPs including those from Sabah and Sarawak, had a meeting with Muhyiddin that lasted for about 90 minutes.

On whether he would keep to his promise not to take up a Cabinet position, Ahmad Zahid said his decision was final, adding “I don’t plan to revoke or change that decision because my decision is final”. - Bernama