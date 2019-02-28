Ahmad Zahid’s case transferred to High Court (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today transferred the case of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 47 charges involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, to the High Court.

Judge Rozina Ayob transferred the case after the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi, informed her that the High Court had allowed the application by the defence to transfer the case from the sessions court to the High Court.

“The application was heard before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan last Feb 21 and was allowed, but the mention date at the High Court has not been set,” he said when the case came up for mention today.

Ahmad Sazilee also informed the court that the prosecution had handed over more than 300 documents on the case to the defence.

“Only several documents, including cheques from several banks, have yet to be handed over, but they will be given soon,” he added.

Rozina then set March 26 for mention at the High Court. Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik is leading the defence team.

Ahmad Zahid, 66, who was in a batik shirt, entered the court at 9.04am and was seen talking to two men, including his bailor, before proceedings started. He also greeted and shook hands with members of the media.

When the proceeding started, Rozina advised the bailor to dress properly in court.

“Button your shirt,” she said with a smile to the bailor, who was in white shirt which was buttoned halfway and showing off his chest, drawing laughter from those present.

On Oct 19 and Dec 14 last year, the Bagan Datuk MP pleaded not guilty to a total of 46 charges, comprising 11 charges of CBT, eight charges of corruption and 27 charges of money laundering involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Last Feb 20, Ahmad Zahid, 66, was slapped with another CBT charge, involving RM260,000 belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. He also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with dishonestly using the funds to make payments for his personal credit card, pay for the insurance policy and licence of his personal vehicles, send money order to a law firm, pay a consultancy firm and contribute to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) football association.

The offences, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Jalan Bunus branch, No 133, Jalan Bunus, Off Jalan Masjid India here between Jan 13, 2014 and Jan 11, 2016 and on Dec 23, 2016 .

Ahmad Zahid was also charged with eight counts of bribery, where he was alleged to have accepted bribes from three companies, namely Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services, Data Sonic Group Berhad and Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd as an inducement for him, in his capacity as then Home Minister, to help the companies to obtain MyEG project, supply passport chips and providing one-stop centre service in Pakistan and Nepal.

The charges were made under Section 16(a) (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides and imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine not less than five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Ahmad Zahid, is also faced with 27 charges of money-laundering by engaging in direct transactions involving income from illegal activities between 2016 and 2018.

The charges are made under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, for which the penalty upon conviction, provided under Section 4(1) of the same act, is a maximum 15-year jail term and a fine of up to five times of the income from the illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher. — Bernama