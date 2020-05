KUALA LUMPUR: Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter Datuk Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff are expected to be charged in court on Tuesday with violating the movement control order (MCO).

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said on Sunday that police have received consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to charge the couple at the Kuala Lumpr magistrate’s court.

Nurul had posted several photos of her and her husband in Instagram after a meeting with Deputy Environment Minister Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad and Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Al-Bakri nearly two weeks ago.

The posting led netizens to question Nurul’s flouting the MCO. Nurul replied by challenging them to lodge a police report if they felt she had violated the law over the official meeting.

Soon after police initiated an investigation and the couple were summoned for questioning by federal police on April 24.