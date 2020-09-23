Ahmad Zahid’s second Covid-19 test is negative

KUALA LUMPUR: The second Reverse Transcriptase - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Covid-19 screening test conducted on Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) last Monday yielded negative result.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Ahmad Zahid in the criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering case facing the former deputy prime minister, informed Bernama on the result of the test through a Whatsapp today.

“The result of the second RT-PCR test on Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid, which was issued at 9.30 pm yesterday is negative. We have informed the court and the prosecution on the result,” he said.

The matter was confirmed by the High Court deputy registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad.

During hearing of the ​​​​case last Monday, the court allowed Ahmad Zahid’s application to have his trial, which had been set in the afternoon and yesterday, to be postponed as he had to go for a Covid-19 screening.

Hamid informed the court that his client had to undergo screening at the KPJ Tawakal Hospital here on that day (Monday).

He also told the court that Ahmad Zahid had gone for the first screening and the result was negative.

According to the Umno president’s official social media accounts, Ahmad Zahid had been in Sabah since last week for the Sabah state election campaign and returned to the peninsula last Sunday (Sept 20).

Ahmad Zahid is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The hearing continues next Monday.-Bernama