Ahmad Zahid’s trial: 7 more witnesses to testify before prosecution closes case

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution will call seven more witnesses in the criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering case involving former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) before closing its case.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, when contacted via Whatsapp, said the seven witnesses are all investigation officers of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The 89th witness, MACC investigation officer Fairul Rafiq Hamiruddin had testified last Oct 13 and is supposed to be cross-examined by the defence today,” she said.

High Court deputy registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad, when contacted, said today’s hearing was postponed following enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, which has been extended until Nov 9.

She said the hearing would continue from Nov 16 to 20 before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

“The court has informed the prosecution and the defence about the postponement of today’s hearing through e-mail yesterday, she added.

A total of 89 prosecution witnesses had testified, including Armada Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Wasi Khan @ Wasiyu Zama Israr, Ahmad Zahid’s former special officer Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar, a partner at the legal firm of Lewis & Co, B. Muralidharan, money changer Omar Ali Abdullah and Ahmad Zahid’s former executive secretary, Major Mazlina Mazlan @ Ramly.

Ahmad Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. — Bernama