Ahmad Zahid slapped with another CBT charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was today slapped with another charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM260,000, belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The 66-year-old former deputy prime minister, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the additional charge was read before judge Azura Alwi at the sessions court here.

The new charge brought the total number of charges to 47 faced by Ahmad Zahid so far.

Clad in a long-sleeved batik shirt, the Umno president, who arrived at the court at 8.40am, appeared calm when the charge was read to him.

Ahmad Zahid, as the agent entrusted with RM260,000 belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, was charged with committing the CBT by dishonestly using the money to make a payment to TS Consultancy & Resources, three years ago.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Affin Bank Berhad branch at No. 133, Jalan Bunus, Off Jalan Masjid India here on Dec 23, 2016.

The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi prosecuted, while Ahmad Zahid was represented by his lawyers, Hamidi Mohd Noh, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, Kitson Foong , Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, Mohd Haziq Dhiyauddin and Asilah Mohamad Shahril.

The court set Feb 28 for remention.

On Oct 19 and Dec 14 last year, the Bagan Datuk MP pleaded not guilty to a total of 46 charges, comprising 11 charges of CBT, eight charges of corruption and 27 charges of money laundering involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

He was granted bail of RM2 million with one surety and was ordered to surrender his passport to the court. — Bernama