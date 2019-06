PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been slapped with seven more corruption charges involving more than S$3.6 million (RM10.9 million) today.

The charges are related to the awarding of a contract to a company to handle the foreign visa system.

The alleged offence was said to have taken place at the deputy prime minister’s official residence in Seri Satria, Putrajaya, between March 28, 2017 and March 2, 2018.

Ahmad Zahid, who was then deputy prime minister and home minister, was accused of receiving more than S$3.6 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd to extend its contract to manage a one-stop centre in China and VLN, or overseas passport programmes.

The Bagan Datoh MP claimed trial to all charges under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act after they were read before judge Azura Alwi at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.

He faces up to 20 years’ jail if found guilty. He also has 47 other counts of criminal breaches of trust and money laundering charges.