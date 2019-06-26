Ahmad Zahid slapped with seven more charges (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been slapped with seven more corruption charges involving more than S$3.6 million (RM10.9 million) today.

The charges are related to the awarding of a contract to a company to handle the overseas visa (VLN) system.

The alleged offence was said to have taken place at the deputy prime minister’s official residence in Seri Satria, Putrajaya, between March 28, 2017 and March 2, 2018.

Ahmad Zahid, who was then deputy prime minister and home minister, was accused of receiving more than S$3.6 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd to extend its contract to manage a one-stop centre in China and the VLN system.

The Bagan Datoh MP claimed trial to all charges under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) after they were read before judge Azura Alwi at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.

He faces up to 20 years’ jail if found guilty.

He previously claimed trial to 47 other counts of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and corruption.

Ahmad Zahid will also face another 33 charges tomorrow at the Shah Alam sessions court.

MACC chief Latheefa Koya, who spoke to reporters after Ahmad Zahid was charged, said the total sum involved in the case is RM47 million.

“I understand the total sum involves RM47 million and that he (Ahmad Zahid) is facing seven charges here in KL and another 33 in Shah Alam tomorrow involving similar transactions,“ she said.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the agency will immediately send a report to the Home Ministry if any loopholes and disadvantages were found in the VLN system and procedures.

“The MACC Inspection and Consultancy Division will send a report as soon as possible to the Home Ministry for them to take necessary actions pertaining to whatever loopholes and disadvantages in the system and procedures, as well as on how the system is being used in this case.”