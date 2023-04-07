Ahmad Zahid: There are ‘bad apples’ at NRD, immigration dept

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not deny the existence of “bad apples” at the National Registration Department (NRD) and the Immigration Department (JIM) which tarnish their image.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) Implementation Monitoring Committee meeting today, he said this group must be eliminated as their actions often led to false accusations being hurled at their respective departments.

Ahmad Zahid, who once led the Home Ministry, said it was inappropriate and unfair to make random accusations against the two departments without a detailed investigation.

“I used to be at the ministry, and these two departments received a lot of random accusations. To avoid this, the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has called for an investigation to be carried out.

“It would be fair if a probe could be conducted to thoroughly investigate (the accusations). If it is true, it must be corrected; if not, they must explain,” he said.

However, Ahmad Zahid said what is important now is the effectiveness of the measures taken to prevent the existence of these troublemakers from becoming widespread.

Yesterday, Anwar said some JIM and NRD personnel are under investigation for suspected involvement in corruption and abuse of power.-Bernama