PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to prosecute former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tomorrow.

According to a statement by the MACC, the Umno president will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court tomorrow (26 June) and at the Shah Alam sessions court on Thursday (27 June).

“Ahmad Zahid will face several charges in both courts under section 16 (a)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 and 165 of the Penal Code,“ the statement read.

Both sections are related to receiving bribes in the capacity as a public servant or public body.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has already faced 47 counts of criminal breach of trust and money laundering charges.