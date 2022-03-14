  1. Local

Ahmad Zahid to have audience with Sultan of Johor this afternoon

JOHOR BAHRU, March 14-Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right) left the Johor UMNO Liaison Office at about 2.50pm after holding a meeting with the Johor UMNO liaison body regarding the appointment of the Johor Menteri Besar. BERNAMAPIX

JOHOR BAHRU: UMNO president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will have an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on the appointment of the Johor Menteri Besar this afternoon.

This was confirmed by Johor BN chairman and caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“This is the normal process. After the Election Commission has announced the election results, the (UMNO) president will have an audience (with the Sultan),“ he told reporters briefly when met at the Johor UMNO headquarters here today.

In the Johor state election on Saturday (March 12), BN regained power with more than a two-thirds majority, capturing 40 of the 56 seats contested.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid was seen arriving at the UMNO headquarters in Jalan Yahya Awal at 2.30 pm and spent about 20 minutes there.

During the campaigning, Ahmad Zahid named Hasni, who contested and won in Benut, as BN’s Menteri Besar candidate if the coalition won the election. - Bernama