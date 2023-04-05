Ahmad Zahid to request special allocation to resolve water woes in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) says he will request a special allocation to resolve the long-running water supply issue in Sabah.

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development said the special provision was necessary to ensure that everyone living in Sabah - especially those in the rural areas - received clean water.

“I know the water supply in Sabah is very disappointing, we hear a lot of complaints, especially during the festive season. It’s difficult for people to celebrate when there is no water,“ he said when speaking at the Sabah UMNO Liaison Body Aidilfitri Celebration Ceremony here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the Federal Government had also allocated RM600 million to solve infrastructure issues in Sabah, including the Rural Water Supply (BALB) project, Rural Electricity Supply (BELB) project as well as renovating dilapidated houses.

“I hope this allocation can solve the problems faced by the people, especially those related to water, roads and electricity, therefore to ensure everything runs smoothly, political stability needs to be maintained,“ he added.

In Papar, Ahmad Zahid in a press conference after attending a ceremony at MRSM Kota Kinabalu which is now known as MRSM Tan Sri Musa Aman, said he would monitor the RM600 million allocation to ensure that it had a desired impact on the state.

“I will also monitor the dilapidated areas, especially the three poorest districts in Sabah. After I hold a discussion with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) I will give priority and attention to these districts,“ he said.

He said Anwar and the Federal Government had a goal to ensure that ‘zero poverty’ in the country could be achieved this year, therefore the poor districts in Sabah should be uplifted with various development projects as well as the socio-economic development of the people.

“Development in terms of industries in collaboration with MITI (Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry), entrepreneurship in collaboration with KUSKOP (Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development) as well as several other collaborations including with the Works Ministry to improve roads,“ he said.

The three poorest districts in Sabah are Pitas, Kota Marudu and Tongod. - Bernama