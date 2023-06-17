Ahmad Zahid: UMNO institute vital for party’s continued relevance

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is confident that UMNO Institute will become an important entity to gather thinkers and bring forth ideas and views to ensure the party’s continued relevance.

The UMNO president said that the establishment of the institute was aimed at strengthening the party from the intellectual aspect and act as a platform to boost the knowledge of members regarding the philosophy and history of the party’s struggle, political awareness and understanding and to form unified ideas.

“Discussions with the deputy president of the National Council of Professors (MPN), Prof Emeritus Dr Kamaruddin M Said were held to look at the progress of UMNO Institute,” he posted on Facebook.

Media outlets reported in January that Ahmad Zahid announced Kamaruddin would head the institute, while Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Mua’ti @ Zambri Ahmad would be his deputy.-Bernama