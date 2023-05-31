Ahmad Zahid wants MCMC to monitor social media posts on race and religion

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has asked the Digital Communications Ministry (KKD), through the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to monitor social media posts with race and religion-based narratives used by politicians.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that according to a report by the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), politicians were using race and religion issues on social media for their political mileage.

“This (action) creates a division between members of different parties, who are followers of the same faith. I hope that KKD, through MCMC, to monitor postings or writings that point in that direction,” he said in a press conference after the Department of Community Development (Kemas) Pre-Tahfiz Kindergarten with Community town hall session, here today.

Today, media reported that offensive racial and religious narratives and discrimination, instigated by politicians, dominating the social media platforms in the country during the 15th General Election (GE15).

It is among the main findings in the Social Media Monitoring of the GE15 report by CIJ, in collaboration with Nottingham University Malaysia, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

In terms of the development of a country, Ahmad Zahid said the culture of respecting religion and race needs to be applied by all parties despite different political beliefs.

“We can have different opinions and we celebrate them with good morals,” he said, adding that the Unity Government is committed to strengthening the harmony of the people of this country.

Commenting on the actions of those who use the narratives of Islam being threatened and undermined, Ahmad Zahid said the Unity Government’s commitment to matters enshrined in the Federal Constitution has never been hampered.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional chairman and UMNO president, once again stressed that there was no move by party leaders in the Unity Government to offer PAS to join the government.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clearly stated yesterday that there was no decision, discussion or appointed person to negotiate and invite PAS to join the government.

Recently, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man issued a statement that several parties had contacted and met him to make an offer to join the Unity Government, echoing to what was previously revealed by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang. - Bernama