Ahmad Zahid was not transparent when extending UKSB’s contract - Court told

SHAH ALAM: The High Court was told today that former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was not transparent and did not follow procedures when extending the contract of Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) for the Foreign Visa System (VLN) project.

Former deputy secretary-general (Policy and Control) of Home Ministry (KDN) Datuk Suriani Ahmad said Ahmad Zahid, 68, who was the then Home Minister, approved the contract extension in a short time without evaluating the performance of UKSB.

Suriani said the evaluation of a company’s performance was important because the company would carry the country’s image and it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that all processes were implemented properly.

Asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin whether the application was still approved even though no assessment was made, Suriani replied: “Yes”.

The fourth prosecution witness said this on the seventh day of the trial of Ahmad Zahid, who is facing 40 corruption charges relating to the VLN. -Bernama

