Ahmadi Religion: Police submits investigation papers on followers to AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation papers against eight followers of the Ahmadi Religion who held a rally in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) rights in front of the Sogo shopping complex on July 29 were sent to the Attorney General's Chambers yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix)said all eight suspects, aged between 18 and 56, were released on police bail after their remand period was over.

“They were remanded for a day to facilitate investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,“ he told reporters when met at the KL Cops Urbanathlon programme at the Kuala Lumpur (KL) Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Last July 31, eight individuals suspected to be “Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light' (The Ahmadi) members were arrested after holding a gathering and seen holding placards in support of LGBT in front of Sogo.

Meanwhile, on the programme that is being held for the first time today, Mohd Shuhaily said it was aimed at strengthening rapport while promoting a healthy lifestyle among KL police personnel.

He said 36 teams comprising 180 participants representing 10 KL IPK departments and six KL police districts, including two media teams are participating in the programme. -Bernama