AHTV has potential to make M’sia a hub for electric vehicle manufacturers to the Asean: PM

TANJUNG MALIM: The development of the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) can make Malaysia, among others, a hub for electric vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers, not only to the Asean market, but also to a wider market.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the development would be able to attract foreign investors, especially from China and other countries, because it has the potential to strengthen the automotive ecosystem in a large area.

“If other countries like the United States can be proud of Detroit, a district famous for its car manufacturing industry, it is possible that one day, Tanjung Malim will be known as a great automotive hub in the region,” he said during AHTV’s launch here today.

Apart from that, the Prime Minister said Tanjung Malim would see an economic overflow from the activities of the AHTV development project which is expected to generate 370,000 jobs during construction and 160,000 jobs when it is operational.

“Other developments that have an economic chain reaction such as industrial parks and property development for commercial purposes as a whole have the potential to generate RM32 billion by 2030,“ he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, the development of AHTV was proposed more than 10 years ago to strengthen PROTON’s manufacturing operations from Shah Alam, Selangor to Tanjung Malim, so that it is more centralised and can increase productivity.

“It is hoped that the launch of AHTV will be a benchmark for another high-impact national development and drive the country’s success holistically.

“I am confident and believe that with the ability of DRB-HICOM assisted by coordination from the relevant government agencies as well as the funds channelled, it is capable of becoming a prestigious automotive mega project in the region,” he said. — Bernama