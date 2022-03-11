AI Spera showcases two new cyber security solutions at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: AI Spera, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven Cyber Threat Intelligence platform, is showcasing its two latest solutions geared towards combating cyber threats at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022.

In a statement, the company said the first solution is Criminal IP, a comprehensive Cyber Threat Intelligence search engine dedicated to identify cyber threats.

“This service includes application programming interface (API) functionality, which can be easily linked to existing security systems or operating services to protect financial transactions and detect abnormal users in real-time by checking internet protocol (IP) addresses without complicated log analyses.

“This search engine is currently on a free beta, which means that all search features, as well as API support, are available for free after registration on its website” it said.

Criminal IP RMR, AI Spera said, is an Attack Surface Management solution with the ability to track down all related information technology assets with a single IP address.

It said the Attack Surface Management solution has an easy-to-use dashboard, allows 24/7 access with virtually no barriers and does not need an installation process.

“Criminal IP RMR is currently available for a free trial,” it added.

AI Spera is a leader in Cyber Threat Intelligence with products based on artifical intelligence and machine learning technology. Its aim is to defend against ever-increasing cyber threats through research and development. - Bernama