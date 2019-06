KUALA LUMPUR: The Project Management Institute (PMI) has reported large-scale disruption of artificial intelligence (AI), with 81% of organisations impacted by AI technologies.

PMI’s 2019 Pulse of the Profession In-Depth Report: AI Innovators: Cracking the Code on Project Performance, provides an in-depth look at how AI impacts organisations and the project management profession.

Supporting the result, 37% of respondents said adopting AI technologies was high priority for organisations, with professionals expecting a proportion of the projects using AI to jump from 23% to 37%, over the next three years.

The report has also identified six AI technologies impacting organisations globally, with three AI technologies currently impacting the greatest number of organisations, while another three would grow over the next three years.

Knowledge-based systems; machine learning; and decision management are AI technologies that currently impact organisations, while over the next three years, the impact of expert systems; deep learning; and robotic process automation are expected to grow.

Also reported are the five key principles applied by organisations for their AI investments. Organisations which embrace these key principles are called AI Innovators.

PMI is the world’s leading association for those who consider project, programme or portfolio management as their profession. For more information, contact https://www.pmi.org. — Bernama