AICB committed to building future banking workforce to meet ESG goals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB) is committed to the task of building the capabilities of the banking workforce to prepare bankers for the future and meet the requirements of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

Its chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim said professionalising the banking workforce would be one of the ways to build a stronger culture of ethical professionalism, which would support and complement the institute’s ESG goals and responsibilities as an industry.

“With support from Bank Negara Malaysia, AICB, together with the Asian Banking School, will continue to focus our efforts on building a sustainable pipeline of competent bankers who are technically sound, ethically centred and socially conscious.

“This would further support the central bank’s commitment to strengthening the capabilities of banking professionals in the area of climate and environmental risk management as stated in the Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the Second Malaysian Banking Conference (MBC) 2023 today.

At the conference, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the National Industry Environmental, Social and Governance Framework (i-ESG) for the manufacturing sector will be launched by September 2023.

He said the framework would comprise four key components, namely standards, financial support and incentives, capacity building, and market mechanisms. He also urged financial institutions to provide financial assistance, especially for small and medium enterprises, so that they too could comply with ESG requirements.

Meanwhile, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in his special ministerial address said that Malaysian banks should take the lead in embracing sustainability. Whether via their operations, the products they offer and or the kind of business projects they fund, the “banks must green the finance and finance the green”, he said.

“We must also take care that we embrace the change of mindset, to not be driven solely by profit. ‘Greenwashing’ - of superficially embracing sustainability without acting on what it entails, must be guarded against,” he added.

The Second MBC 2023 provides a platform for leading sustainable and responsible financial experts and banking leaders to discuss the real issues, challenges and opportunities in ESG, sustainability, climate change, climate action, climate risk and the transition to net zero.

Jointly organised by AICB and the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), the conference drew over 500 delegates from local and international financial institutions, from June 26-27, 2023, with the theme “Banking and the ESG Revolution - Going Beyond Aspirations”.

Building on the momentum of MBC 2023, AICB, as a founding member and board member of the Global Banking Education Standards Board (GBEStB), will be hosting the 24th World Conference of Banking Institutes (WCBI) on June 28, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur to drive conversations on building competencies.

WCBI 2023 would see the introduction of two new standards, namely treasury risk principles and operational risk and resilience, providing additional guidance on essential knowledge and competencies fundamental to the career of a professional banker.

Meanwhile, AICB also urges bankers to be AICB members as it would benefit them in terms of professional recognition, learning support and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Among the programme that AICB offers is the Certificate in Climate Risk (CICR), the aim of which is to develop the learner’s professional knowledge, understanding and skills relating to climate change, climate risk and sustainable finance. It also aims to support customers, clients, colleagues, and communities with the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon world.

Those interested to sign up as AICB members can visit its website at https://www.aicb.org.my/membership.-Bernama